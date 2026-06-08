UP Police Constable Exam 2026: 50% Bus Fare Concession Announced For Candidates

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 50% bus fare concession for candidates appearing in the UP Police Constable Exam 2026. The facility has been introduced to help candidates travel to their exam centres at a reduced cost and ensure smooth participation in the recruitment process.

The written examination for the recruitment of 32,679 Constable posts will be conducted on June 8, 9, and 10, 2026 across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The state government has stated that special arrangements have been made to maintain transparency, fairness, and convenience for candidates.

Ahead of the examination, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the recruitment process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner. He emphasized that the examination is connected to the aspirations and future of lakhs of candidates and that there should be no compromise with its integrity and confidentiality.

The Transport Department has been instructed to operate special inter-district buses and provide candidates with a 50% concession on bus fares. The measure is expected to benefit candidates travelling long distances to reach their designated examination centres.

The UP Police Constable recruitment examination has received a significant response from applicants across the state. According to official information, 28,86,797 candidates have applied for recruitment against 32,679 vacancies.

For the conduct of the examination, the state government has established 1,183 examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also strengthened administrative and security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination at all centres.

Officials have reiterated that strict measures have been put in place to maintain the fairness and confidentiality of the recruitment process.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, while the second shift will take place from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Candidates will also be provided with an additional five minutes beyond the prescribed examination duration to complete the question paper.