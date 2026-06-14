UP Girl, 5, Kidnapped, Raped While Returning Home With Grandfather

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abducting and raping a five-year-old girl, who was on her way home with her grandfather, police said.

According to the police, the girl was with travelling with her grandfather on a motorcycle on the night of June 11, when he stopped near a cold storage facility past the Bansdih Road intersection to use the restroom.

The accused then arrived on a motorcycle, picked up the girl, and fled.

Bansdih Road Station House Officer (SHO) Vansh Bahadur Singh said that following a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case was registered on Friday.

The SHO added that the police rescued the girl on the same day and conducted her medical examination, which confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Based on the survivor's statement and the medical report, sections 65(2) (rape) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case.

The accused, identified as Chandan Kumar Shah (29), was arrested on Saturday near the road leading from Dhelahwa Baba to Dubhad and was subsequently sent to jail.

The motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered and seized, police said.

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