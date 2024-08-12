US Man Stabs Mother To Death After Being Denied Overnight Stay At Family Home

A Hamilton County judge has set the 40-year-old's bail at $2 million.

A 40-year-old Ohio man was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, and felonious assault after stabbing his mother to death and critically wounding his father. The incident occurred when Kenneth Mortimer's mother told him that he couldn't stay overnight at their home, leading to an argument that turned physical.

Green Township police said the attack happened about 4 p.m. Friday at a home in the 3300 block of Palmhill Lane, as per Independent.

Notably, the accused got into an argument with his 74-year-old mother, Barbara Mortimer when she told him he could not stay the night at their family home. The argument escalated, and Barbara urged her husband, Thomas, to dial 911. In a chilling turn of events, Kenneth retrieved a knife from the kitchen and approached his parents, who were seated on the couch.

He began stabbing both his parents leaving them critically injured. Despite her wounds, Barbara attempted to flee, but Kenneth overpowered her, dragging her back into the house. In the aftermath, Kenneth fled the scene but was apprehended by responding police officers. While his mother died, his father remains in serious condition at the hospital

According to authorities, Kenneth Mortimer told officers he stabbed both of his parents. A Hamilton County judge has set the 40-year-old's bail at $2 million.

