US Teen Posts YouTube Video Of Himself Rapping After Killing Man, Arrested

An Indiana man has been arrested for murder after allegedly posting about the crime on social media, including a YouTube video. Jathen Maxwell, 20, was shot and killed in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on July 25, according to a statement from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Following a months-long investigation, 19-year-old Cameron Kizer Jr. was formally charged with murder this week in connection to Maxwell's death.

According to court documents obtained by WANE and 21 Alive News, Kizer allegedly posted about the killing online shortly after it occurred. One post, on an unspecified platform, reportedly read "headshot."

Authorities say Kizer also uploaded a YouTube rap video in which he appeared to allude to settling a dispute. One lyric, cited in the affidavit, said: "I gotta finish the beef they started. You get a low on bro then call me."

Investigators interviewed a witness who claimed Kizer had been threatening Maxwell via social media in the week leading up to the shooting, WANE reported.

Kizer also allegedly told police he'd had a confrontation with Maxwell days before the killing. Court documents further state he sent Instagram messages to two witnesses, expressing a desire to kill Maxwell.

In an online tribute, loved ones remembered Maxwell as a cherished brother and son.