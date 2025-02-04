US Woman, 29, Beat 14-Year-Old Son To Death Because He Didn't Do His Chores

A Seattle woman has been accused of fatally beating her teenage son with an extension cord after he failed to complete his chores-allegedly admitting to police that she "went too far" while disciplining him, the New York Post reported.

KOMO News reported that a 29-year-old mother called 911 on Thursday afternoon, claiming her 14-year-old son became unresponsive while she was spanking him with an extension cord.

According to the police report, the mother admitted she "went too far" while spanking her son. She told authorities that her son hadn't completed his chores, which angered her, and she told him it was "butt-cutting time." The mother reportedly ordered her son to remove his clothing before using the extension cord to strike him.

The police further allege the mother shoved her son against a wall, causing him to hit his head and fall unconscious. She then continued to beat him while he lay on the floor. After telling him to stand, she reportedly continued to strike him for about an hour.

The woman claimed she stopped when she stopped when her son became unresponsive. Although she failed to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday, her public defender argued for her release, citing the trauma she experienced from losing her son.

"I know of the seriousness of these facts, but this also involves a mother losing her son and significant trauma she is experiencing from that," attorney Zelena Jones told Judge Jill Klinge.

Jones added: "I'd also argue there would be additional trauma on top of that if she is incarcerated. Given her limited history, the fact it appears she cooperated with law enforcement, and the fact that she has very limited resources, she should be released."

However, the judge sided with prosecutors, who requested a $3 million bail. The woman has not been publicly named as she has not been formally charged yet, and her son is referred to as "J.R." in the police report. Prosecutors are expected to file charges on Tuesday.