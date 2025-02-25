US Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Bombing Woman's Home, Plotting Python Attack On Her Daughter

In a disturbing case of harassment and violence, Stephen Glosser, 38, from Savannah, Georgia, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for orchestrating a malicious campaign against a woman he had previously met on a dating app, the New York Post reported. The victim, along with her daughter, was present in their Richmond Hill home during the attack, which fortunately did not result in any fatalities.

Acting US Attorney Tara Lyons expressed astonishment at the severity of the crime, stating, "The level of malevolent violence in this case is astounding, and it's truly fortunate that there were no deaths as a result of this horrific crime." She commended the collaborative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and local law enforcement in bringing Glosser to justice.

Glosser, in collaboration with co-conspirator Caleb Kinsey, devised a sinister plan aimed at terrorizing the victim. Their scheme included shooting arrows into the woman's front door, releasing a large python into her home with the intent of harming her daughter, mailing dog faeces and dead rats to her residence, and ultimately detonating an explosive device to destroy her home. The duo utilized internet searches to locate the victim's address, planned their route meticulously, and constructed a bomb using materials purchased online. Following the explosion on January 13, 2023, which caused significant damage to the victim's home, Glosser attempted to eliminate evidence by hiring a cleaning service to remove bomb residue from his residence.

In January, Glosser pleaded guilty to charges of stalking and using an explosive device to commit a felony offence. In addition to his prison sentence, he has been ordered to pay $507,781 in restitution to the victims and will serve three years of supervised release upon completion of his term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kinsey, the alleged accomplice, was apprehended in Louisiana on unrelated charges and is currently awaiting prosecution in Georgia.

This case underscores the severe consequences of using terror and violence to intimidate individuals, as emphasized by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey: "This case serves as a stark reminder that those who use terror and threats to intimidate others will face the full force of the law."