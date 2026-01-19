Bengaluru Engineer Cheated Of Rs 1.53 Crore By Man Who Promised To Marry Her

A 29-year-old software engineer, Navya Shree, has allegedly been cheated of Rs 1.52 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial website in Bengaluru. The man, who claimed to have a business and possess assets worth Rs 715 crore, allegedly made Shree and her family invest lakhs into his business and also borrowed money from them. When Shree went to his home demanding repayment, the truth unfolded layer by layer. The man is already married, and his family, including his wife, was part of this matrimonial cum investment fraud. A case has been registered against the man, his father and his wife.

When The Victim First Met Her Would Be Husband Turned Scammer

In March 2024, Navya Shree, a resident of Whitefield, met Vijay Raj Gowda alias Vijeth B, through Okkaliga matrimony. Vijay allegedly introduced himself as a businessman owning VRG Enterprises, along with crushers, lorries, land, and residential properties in Rajajinagar and Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru. He also allegedly shared a copy of the bail order related to a 2019 Enforcement Directorate (ED) case and claimed to possess assets worth Rs 715 crore, gaining her trust.

Vijay allegedly promised to marry Navya Shree and informed his family about the decision.

The Beginning Of Money Minting Scheme

On April 4, citing a bank account issue, Vijay allegedly borrowed Rs 15,000 from Shree via PhonePe. Subsequently, he convinced her to take loans and borrow money from friends in the name of doing business together.

Vijay introduced his family members - father Krishnappa B Gowda alias Bore Gowda UJ, sister Sushideepa K Gowda alias Soumya, and mother Netravathi K Gowda - at the Kengeri Metro Station. His father allegedly claimed to be a retired Tehsildar (revenue officer) and assured repayment by issuing cheques of VRG Enterprises.

Friends Get Involved

According to a first information report (FIR), Vijay also induced Shree's friends to invest, following which Rs 66 lakh and Rs 23 lakh were invested over several days.

When repayment was sought, Vijay allegedly claimed his bank accounts were frozen due to a court case and produced copies of court orders. He later approached Shree's parents and showed them those orders. With this, he not only gained trust but also received nearly Rs 30 lakh

Between December 2024 and February 2025, Shree's father allegedly gave Rs 10.5 lakh, and her mother gave Rs 18 lakh, including her retirement fund.

Vijay also got Rs 10 lakh against Shree's jewellery and Rs 5 lakh from her siblings.

'Sister' Turns Out To Be Accused's Wife

When Shree visited Vijay's home seeking repayment, she learnt that he was already married and had a child. In fact, the woman introduced as his sister was, in fact, his wife, with whom he has been married for three years.

In her complaint, Shree further alleged that Vijay and his family members acted together to cheat her and later issued death threats to her and her friends when she demanded her money back.

The complainant alleged that through multiple bank accounts, Vijay collected Rs 1,75,66,890, of which only Rs 22,51,800 was returned, leaving Rs 1,53,15,090 unpaid.

A case of cheating, criminal conspiracy and intimidation has been registered against Vijay and two others, and further investigation is underway.