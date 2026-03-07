Roads Blocked, Vehicles Burnt After Delhi Man Killed During Fight On Holi

Tensions gripped Delhi's Uttam Nagar area after the death of a 26-year-old youth following a dispute that began during Holi celebrations. The incident triggered large-scale protests, with hundreds of people gathering outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station demanding justice.

According to police, the dispute started on Holi after coloured water from a balloon accidentally splashed on a woman from another family. The balloon had reportedly been thrown by an 11-year-old girl who was playing Holi on the terrace with relatives. The balloon burst on the road, and coloured water splashed on the woman, which led to an argument between members of the two families.

The argument soon escalated into a violent clash. The injured youth, identified as Tarun, was allegedly attacked by a group when he was returning home after playing Holi with friends. He was seriously injured in the assault and later died during treatment in the hospital on March 5.

Family members of the victim alleged that the attackers brutally beat Tarun and even threw a large stone on his chest while he was lying on the road.

Following the youth's death, anger spread among residents and members of Hindu organisations.

On March 6, hundreds of people gathered outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station demanding strict action against the accused.

Police said around 500 protesters were present at the spot, while 200-300 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. Security has been tightened in the area, and police have restricted entry into the inner lanes to prevent any untoward incident.

On Thursday evening, members of Bajrang Dal allegedly removed household items from the accused's residence and set a motorcycle on fire. Police personnel present at the spot quickly extinguished the fire and brought the situation under control.

Earlier, Bajrang Dal had given a 24-hour ultimatum to the police demanding strict action against the accused. After the deadline ended, a large number of supporters gathered for the protest outside the police station.

Police said four people, including Kamruddin and Mushtaq, have been arrested in connection with the case, while one minor has been detained. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other people allegedly involved in the attack.

Authorities say the situation remains tense but under control as investigations continue. Heavy deployment of the RAF and the Delhi police can be seen around the narrow lanes of the area where the incident took place.