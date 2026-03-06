Holi Celebration Turns Tragic As Bhopal Man Dies After Dancing Under The Influence Of Bhaang

A Holi celebration in Bhopal's Ashbagh area turned tragic after a young assistant professor died suddenly while celebrating the festival with his students.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Krishna Nayak, a resident of Ashbagh. He worked as an assistant professor in the Computer Science department of a private institution in Ratibad, where he taught BTech students.

According to available information, Nayak celebrated Holi with his family at home in the morning. Later, at around 3 pm, he went to meet some of his students at their flat in Naveen Nagar in the Ashbagh area. A Holi gathering was already taking place there and several students were celebrating the festival together.

Reports suggest that Nayak had brought bhang tablets with him. During the celebration, the tablets were mixed with milk and consumed by those present. After that, the group continued dancing and celebrating the festival.

However, during the celebration, Nayak suddenly started feeling unwell. He complained of restlessness and anxiety and went to a nearby room to lie down. His condition reportedly worsened after some time, which alarmed the students.

The students immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead after examination.

The incident has left the family and acquaintances in deep shock. Krishna Nayak's maternal uncle, Devi Prasad, said that Nayak had consumed bhang and reportedly drank about six tablets mixed in milk.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter. Doctors have stated that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post mortem report. Initial indications suggest that the death may have been caused by a heart attack.