Bhopal Perfume Market Hit By Iran-Israel War, Trade Worth Crores Affected

Bhopal's perfume trade is not just an old market tradition. It is a living legacy rooted in the city's Nawabi past, sustained for generations through the attar shops and blending units of Jumerati, Ibrahimpura, Jahangirabad and nearby clusters.

Traders say the Ramadan season alone typically generates perfume sales worth around Rs 20 to 25 crore in Bhopal, with strong demand driven by local buyers as well as export-linked orders to Gulf markets.

This year, however, that legacy is under severe pressure. Businessmen estimate they were expecting more than Rs 10 crore in monthly Ramadan revenue, but the ongoing tensions in West Asia have disrupted supplies, stalled courier movement and triggered large-scale order cancellations.

What makes this slowdown especially alarming is that Bhopal's perfume economy is far bigger than a few retail counters. It runs on a chain of wholesalers, artisans, bottlers, blenders and small workshops, many of whom depend on the Ramadan and Eid season for a substantial share of their annual income. The city's perfume market caters to every segment, from small bottles sold for Rs 50 to premium oud and natural oils priced at up to Rs 20,000 per tola. According to traders, orders have already fallen by 40 to 50 per cent, while more than 100 export orders from Gulf clients have reportedly been cancelled or left hanging without clarity.

For families that have been in this trade for decades, the present crisis is without precedent. Shops that would ordinarily be packed in the festive season are instead facing uncertainty, stuck consignments and silent overseas buyers. Traders say parcels already shipped have no clear status, warehouses are stocked with unsold goods and transport channels have become unreliable. In a business where timing is everything and Ramadan is the peak season, this disruption has turned what should have been the most lucrative period of the year into one of the most anxious.

Syed Mohammad Altamash Jalal, a perfume businessman, says the losses are mounting rapidly. He claims more than 100 orders from Gulf clients have been cancelled, while other shipments remain held up with courier partners who themselves have no clear update. He says a single export order of pure natural oud oil can be worth around Rs 30,000, and when such orders pile up in large numbers, the financial blow can run into crores. According to him, traders are also struggling to get responses from clients abroad, many of whom are now focused on essential needs rather than festive purchases.

The anxiety is visible across old establishments as well. At Venus Perfumes, a nearly 100-year-old business founded by a family that came from Kannauj, the current season is being described as one of the weakest in memory. The family says they have never seen such a stagnant Ramadan market or such a disrupted festive cycle. Stock is ready, shelves are filled, but confirmed orders have been cancelled and high-value consignments remain stuck in transit, leaving traders unable to convert inventory into sales.

Rafiq Ahmed Raja, owner of Venus perfumes, says the disruption has affected both supply and dispatch. Imported fragrance inputs have slowed, outgoing courier movement has become uncertain and the wider trade network is under stress. In a season when Bhopal's perfume business usually sees sales of Rs 20 to 25 crore, even a partial slowdown has a heavy impact. Traders say the damage is not limited to lost revenue. It is now threatening the working rhythm of an entire ecosystem built around a short but crucial festive sales window.

The most serious impact may fall on the smaller players. In local clusters such as Jahangirabad and Bairagarh, many small and medium units rely on advance stocking and festive demand to survive the rest of the year. If the present disruption continues, traders fear some workshops may be forced to shut down. That would directly hit the artisans whose labour keeps Bhopal's fragrance tradition alive, from blending and bottling to packaging and finishing.