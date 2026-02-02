On Camera, A Bike Chase And Rs 31 Lakh Robbery In Karnataka

A robbery carried out in broad daylight has been caught on CCTV, showing a young cash pickup agent being intercepted and robbed of over Rs 31 lakh and his two-wheeler.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The robbery happened around 4:20 pm near Bannerghatta, where 24-year-old Kailas was travelling after collecting cash from multiple branches of a private company.

Kailas worked as a cash pickup agent for a man named Rakesh, and his job involved riding to different branches to gather daily collections.

On the day of the incident, he had collected a total of Rs 31,38,625 from the three branches and kept the money in the boot of his bike.

As he was heading towards Bannerghatta Road, a gang of four men riding two bikes suddenly stopped him. They threatened him with a machete, attacked him, and fled with the cash and the vehicle.

The robbers later abandoned the bike about one kilometre away, took the money, and escaped from the area. The entire sequence was captured on CCTV cameras.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

