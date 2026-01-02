Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Maheika Sharma's New Year's Video Call To His Mom Goes Viral: "Long Distance <i>Darshan</i>"

From news headlines to social media, cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Maheika Sharma's dating rumours have been trending online since last year. Back in October, the Internet believed that they made their relationship Instagram-official after the cricketer shared a series of photos from what appears to be a beach vacation with Maheika. The couple, who rang in 2026 together, shared a glimpse of their celebrations on social media. Maheika shared a screenshot of a video call with Hardik Pandya's mother Nalini Pandya.

Maheika captioned it, "Long distance darshan with @nalinipandya." Hardik Pandya's mother was seen beaming with joy in the pictures shared.

Instagram/Maheika Sharma

When The Internet Believed Hardik Pandya And Maheika Sharma Made Their Relationship Instagram-Official

In the first picture of the Instagram carousel shared, the two were seen relaxing by the sea, with Hardik's arm casually resting on Maheika's shoulder.

Another photo showed them dressed up for a night out - Hardik wearing an oversized shirt paired with jeans, while Maheika looked stunning in a sleek black dress.

Maheika, too, seemed to drop hints on her Instagram Stories. She shared a picture of Hardik and added a pink bow emoji on his face, along with a cake and candles, fuelling further speculation that the two are indeed together.

Fans quickly flooded social media with reactions, convinced that Hardik and Maheika have made their relationship Instagram-official. "Hardik's soft launch is over; this is a full reveal," one user wrote.

Another commented, "The chemistry is undeniable-they look perfect together!"

A third fan added, "Hardik really moved on and upgraded fr."

Others joked, "Instagram official in 4K," and "This is Hardik's quietest relationship announcement yet."

Background

Hardik Pandya was previously married to model Natasa Stankovic. They announced their separation in a joint statement in July 2024. They are co-parenting their son, Agastya.

Hardik was also linked to actor Esha Gupta earlier this year, though she dismissed rumours of them dating.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she clarified, "I don't think we were dating, but we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that 'maybe it will happen, maybe it won't' stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn't dating-dating. We met once or twice; that's it."

Maheika, who reportedly has a degree in economics and finance, has made a mark in the fashion industry. She has won accolades, including the IFA Model of the Year and Elle Model of the Year awards.

ALSO READ | Who Is Mahieka Sharma? The 24-Year-Old Model Rumoured To Be Dating Hardik Pandya