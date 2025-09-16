Who Is Mahieka Sharma? The 24-Year-Old Model Rumoured To Be Dating Hardik Pandya

From news headlines to social media, cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma dating rumours have been trending online. While neither of them has confirmed nor denied the relationship, curiosity about his alleged girlfriend is at an all-time high.

Here is everything you need to know about Mahieka Sharma:

1. Mahieka Sharma is a 24-year-old model and actress. She is quite active on Instagram with 41.6k followers.

2. Mahieka studied at Navy Children School in New Delhi from 2014 to 2018, as reported by the Free Press Journal. After that, she went to Gujarat for Bachelor's in Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (2018–2022). In between, she also spent a year in the US studying Community Psychology at Maryland (2020–2021).

3. According to the same report, Mahieka Sharma has appeared in a few films in small roles. She was part of Orlando Von Einsiedel's Into the Dusk and also featured in Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, headlined by Vivek Oberoi.

4. Mahieka Sharma has done ads for big names like Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. In the fashion world, she has walked or worked with some of India's top designers such as Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal.

5. Scrolling through Mahieka's social media, you will often spot her exploring new places. She has already ticked off destinations like France, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand from her travel list.

Rumours about Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma dating started after a Reddit post went around showing them together at different spots. One of the pictures even caught attention because Hardik's jersey number 33 was visible in the frame.

The screenshots showing that the two had followed each other on Instagram also went viral online. Around the same time, fans noticed both of them sharing separate photos on their Instagram Stories, but in the same kind of bathrobe.

Adding fuel to the rumours, Mahieka Sharma was also seen at the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai. She was in the stands cheering for Team India, and many assumed for Hardik too.

For the unversed, Hardik Sharma and his ex-wife Natasa Stankovic got divorced last year. The duo, who got married in 2020, share a son named Agastya.