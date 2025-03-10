Advertisement

Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Spotted Cheering For Him At Champions Trophy Final

Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya, reportedly, went for a vacation together in Greece last year

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia Spotted Cheering For Him At Champions Trophy Final
Jasmin Walia at the Dubai stadium
New Delhi:

British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia, who is rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya, was spotted at the Champions Trophy Final 2025 in Dubai. Jasmin's picture went viral on social media in which she can be seen seated at a stadium. Jasmin wore a striped shirt and a nerdy glass. Her presence at the stadium fueled the rumours of their relationship.

Jasmin Walia shared pictures from the stadium as well. She captioned them, "Another one."

Rumours of Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia's dating started when fans noticed that Hardik and Jasmin shared similar photos from the same location. Reportedly, they were vacationing in Greece. The buzz became stronger when their pictures against the same Greek background went viral.

Here's what Jasmin Walia posted:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation on July 20 last year. They released a joint statement on their respective social media handles and wrote, "After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

Jamin Walia rose to fame on the British reality show The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) and became widely known in India with her 2017 hit song Bom Diggy with Zack Knight. 

Jasmin also teamed up with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz for the 2022 music video Nights N Fights.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya, Champions Trophy 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now