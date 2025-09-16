Internet Thinks Hardik Pandya Is Dating Model-Actor Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya's love life continues to make headlines after he divorced his model-actor wife Natasa Stankovic last year. After UK-based Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating model-turned-actor Mahieka Sharma.

What's Happening

Speculation began after a carousel post on Reddit showed the rumoured couple being together at different places on different occasions. In fact, in one of the pictures, the internet spotted Hardik Pandya's jersey number 33.

Rumours gained momentum when screenshots of them following each other on Instagram were also shared in the same thread.

In one of their Instagram Stories uploaded earlier, Hardik and Mahieka were seen wearing the same bathrobe in separate pictures. Recently, the model-actor was present at the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai, cheering for Team India and her rumoured boyfriend.

Hardik Pandya's Divorce

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 during the pandemic and announced their separation in July last year, after several months of separation rumours.

In a statement, the cricketer revealed, "After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together."

He added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to a son, Agastya, who was born in 2020.