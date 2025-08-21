Luxury Real Estate Agent In US Accused Of Biting 7-Year-Old Girl Over Free T-Shirt

A 75-year-old Manhattan real estate agent has been accused of biting a 6-year-old girl during a dispute over a free t-shirt at a concert in the Hamptons. The incident allegedly occurred at the Tuesdays on Main Beach event in East Hampton. As per an arrest report obtained by Page Six, Gail Bomze, who previously sold a $4 million apartment for talk show host Geraldo Rivera, attended a concert in East Hampton last week where she allegedly punched and kicked other attendees.

Police reports state she also bit a seven-year-old girl while attempting to seize a free t-shirt at the sunset beach party. Witnesses reported that Bomze was "kicking and punching kids" to obtain the free item. One young girl informed officers that Bomze grabbed her arm and bit it, causing bleeding and swelling.

The child's parents contacted the police, who searched the venue for her but were unable to locate her. On Tuesday, East Hampton police arrested Bomze, charging her with third-degree assault and endangering a child. She was issued an appearance ticket and released.

On Wednesday, her attorney, Christopher McGuire of McGuire, Palaez, Bennett and Belcastro, stated, "Ms. Bomze, a 75-year-old grandmother, firmly denies these allegations."

"She was knocked to the ground in the chaos by a group of teenagers during the t-shirt toss, leaving her sore and injured, and she reported her concerns in writing to the event organisers the very next day. The organisers promptly called her, apologised, and assured her that changes would be made to improve safety. She has also met with the police to raise her own concerns and asked that the incident be investigated. This unfortunate episode could have been avoided with better event management and appropriate crowd control measures in place," he added.

Gail Bomze has a background in luxury real estate, having listed and sold several high-end properties. Notably, she listed Geraldo Rivera's 89th Street apartment for $4.1 million in 2016 and was involved in the sale of a Park Avenue townhouse for $21.8 million in 2015. Her real estate agency has a portfolio of numerous multi-million dollar property sales.