Kim Kardashian Channels Kris Jenner With A Chic Pixie Cut At Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian just surprised everyone with a whole new vibe at Paris Fashion Week. And its not about what she wore this time. The Skims founder showed up at the Maison Alaïa show looking almost unrecognisable. She rocked a short pixie cut that instantly made people think of her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian's pixie haircut has shiny, layered ends and soft bangs that fall neatly around her face. Fans could not stop pointing out how much she now looks like her mother, especially with those face-framing fringes that have long been a part of her mom's signature look.

Of course, Kim's fashion moment did not disappoint either. She arrived at the Alaïa show in a sheer black corseted dress featuring a sculpted bodice and inverted neckline. She layered it with a shiny, fur-trimmed black jacket that hung effortlessly off her shoulders.

For accessories, the diva went minimal but chic with diamond ear cuffs and studs by Repossi. The makeup was classic Kim: glowing skin, nude tones, and perfectly lined eyes. A pair of strappy heels tied it all together.

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian showed off her hair transformation with a carousel of close-up shots. The caption read, “PARIS PIXIE.” Take a look at her post below:

How The Internet Reacted

The comments section was flooded with fans comparing Kim Kardashian to her mom.

One fan joked, "Will the real Slim Shady (Kris Jenner) please stand up?" Another chimed in, "Kris coded."

A user simply wrote, "Like your mom," while someone else hilariously called her, "Kim Jenner." Another follower summed it up perfectly: "You're a spitting image of your mother."

It is safe to say Kim Kardashian's "mom-inspired" pixie has become the talk of Paris Fashion Week. Whether it is a fun experiment or a new phase, one thing is for sure, Kim Kardashian has never looked more like Kris Jenner.