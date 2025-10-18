NDTV World Summit 2025: Pernod Ricard India's Prasanna Mohile On Raising The Bar For India's Liquor Industry

Prasanna Mohile, National Head, Corporate Affairs And Executive Board Member at Pernod Ricard India, took the stage at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

Representing one of the country's leading names in the alco-bev industry, Mohile spoke about India's economic transformation, the company's deep local roots, and the shared responsibility of shaping a sustainable and inclusive future.

The Spirit Of Growth

Representing the 52 billion dollar alco-bev industry, Mohile highlighted how the sector continues to power India's economy and showcase its innovation on a global stage.

"India is not just a market of opportunity; it is a partner in possibility," he said, recalling how Pernod Ricard India's journey began more than 30 years ago with a bold vision not only to build a business but to shape the future of the Indian spirits industry.

"Long before 'Make in India' became a national mission, we invested deeply in India's potential - in local manufacturing, in supply chain, and in people," he said.

"Today, we are proud to be one of India's leading alco-bev companies, contributing close to Rs 24,000 crore to government exchequers, supporting nearly nine lakh jobs - six lakh from the agriculture sector - and generating an estimated Rs 43,000-crore impact on India's GDP."

He added, "Our products now reach over 85,000 outlets nationwide and are exported to more than 50 countries. We are proud to carry the spirit of India to the world - responsibly, sustainably, and with pride."

Renewal And Responsibility

Reflecting on the challenges and lessons of recent years, Mohile said, "The pandemic reminded us that resilience is not built in comfort, it is forged in crisis. It reinforced our belief that the true measure of an organisation lies not only in its performance, but in its purpose."

He went on to outline three shared priorities for the future.

"Number one, building a transparent, modern regulatory ecosystem that encourages responsible innovation. Number two, supporting sustainable sourcing and rural livelihoods. And third, advancing a culture of moderation and responsibility," he said. "Because real resolve is shared resolve - one that unites business ambition with public good."

Investing In India's Future

Speaking about the company's expansion, Mohile announced Pernod Ricard India's plan to set up Asia's largest malt distillery and maturation facility in Nagpur.

"This is not just a manufacturing project, but a catalyst for rural transformation," he said. "We intend to source 5,000 tonnes of barley per month from local farmers and create thousands of jobs. This initiative reflects our commitment to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji's 3T Vision - Talent, Training, and Transformation."

He also spoke about Pernod Ricard India's strong focus on sustainability and innovation. "Our decision to eliminate permanent mono-cartons under our 'Unboxed; initiative has already saved 7,300 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum - equivalent to conserving over 2.5 lakh trees every year," he said.

"These are not symbolic steps; they are strategic imperatives," he added.

The Spirit Of Possibility

On strengthening collaboration between industry and policy, Mohile said, "When policy creates confidence, business creates progress." He added that a partnership of trust between policymakers and enterprises is essential for innovation and growth.

"If we have the courage to take thoughtful risks, the resolve to act together, and the mindfulness to renew responsibly, then our industries will not only thrive - they will help shape India's economic, cultural, and social future," he said. "The spirit of India has always been defined by reinvention - by the ability to transform volatility into vitality."

Meanwhile, the NDTV World Summit 2025, based on the theme "Risk, Resolve and Renewal," is currently taking place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.