Sahil Vasudeva At NDTV World Summit 2025: All About The Classically-Trained Pianist

Sahil Vasudeva, an acclaimed pianist and musical composer, will be making an appearance at the NDTV World Summit 2025. His session, titled Musical Notes, will take place on Friday, October 17.

Here's all you need to know about Sahil Vasudeva

Early Life and Education

Sahil Vasudeva, born in 1990, is a pianist based in New Delhi who began playing the musical instrument when he was just seven.

During an interview, the 35-year-old revealed that his first brush with music came from a "very large" instrument brought by his mother on a random vacation at a hill station. Soon after, he began Western classical lessons.

He pursued a BA in economics and mathematics from Denison University in Ohio, the US, from 2004 to 2008.

Before venturing fully into the world of music, Sahil Vasudeva worked as an equity research intern at wealth management and banking firm Janney Montgomery Scott for five months in 2007. He worked at Edelman for three months in the field of financial communication before taking up a job as an analyst at UBS Investment Bank for a year until 2009.

Musical Career

During his time at Denison University, Sahil Vasudeva studied piano under the guidance of Dr Nelson Harper, followed by Irina Biryukova from 2012–2015. At the Delhi School of Music, he took lessons from the late John Raphael. In 2015, he made his debut as a pianist at the renowned National Centre for Performing Arts in Mumbai as part of the Young Talent Concert Series.

Since then, there has been no looking back. Sahil Vasudeva, counted as one of India's most talented young classically trained pianists, has composed music for independent films, documentaries and TV advertisements.

Sahil Vasudeva, who established himself as a pianist in 2012, is skilled in Western classical piano. He specialises in experimenting with different media, including visual projection, photography and theatre. He is a certified pianist from the Trinity College of London Board, having mastered classical, jazz, blues and electronica.

In 2018, Sahil Vasudeva's mixed-media piece, The Un-Recital, was showcased at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, marking a historic chapter in his career.

About The NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025 will welcome prominent figures from diverse backgrounds, including politics, science, technology, and business. The event, based on the theme "Risk, Resolve and Renewal", will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 17–18.