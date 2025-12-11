Hema Malini Gets Emotional At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet, Recalls His Passion For Poetry: "<i>But Woh Kaam Adhura Reh Gaya</i>"

Hema Malini hosted a prayer meeting in Delhi today for the late legendary actor Dharmendra, who died 24 November 24 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

The gathering took place at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath, where family, colleagues and prominent dignitaries assembled to honour the star's extraordinary life and cinematic legacy.

During the ceremony, an emotional Hema Malini delivered a deeply moving speech. As she took the podium, she struggled to hold back her tears while remembering him.

"Aaj ke iss prarthna sabha mein main aap sabka swagat karte hue, main bahut hi bhavuk ho rahi hoon," she said, adding, "As I welcome you all to today's prayer meeting, I am becoming very emotional."

"I never imagined that a moment would come in my life when I would have to host a prayer meeting, especially for my Dharam ji. The whole world is mourning his passing, but for me, it is an inconsolable shock - the breaking of a companionship that stood the test of time," Hema Malini continued.

The veteran actress went on to reflect on Dharmendra's character with deep affection. "Dharam ji never saw himself as separate from others. He remained grounded throughout his life. Rich or poor, familiar or unfamiliar - he spoke to everyone with love, dignity and respect. That is the kind of person he was."

She also recalled their long professional association, which blossomed into one of Indian cinema's most celebrated on-screen pairings. "My association with him spans 57 years," she said, adding, "When I entered the film industry, I had the opportunity to work mostly with him. We worked in nearly 45 films, 25 of which became superhits. The industry loved us as a successful screen couple, and the audience showered us with immense affection."

Speaking of his illustrious filmography, Hema Malini said, "He acted in more than 300 films, portraying countless characters. Whether romantic or action-driven, he always excelled, but comedy was his true love. He came alive before the camera - he adored acting, and whatever role he got, he breathed life into it."

Hema Malini also spoke about a lesser-known side of Dharmendra that emerged later in life. "Over time, a hidden aspect of his personality emerged - he began writing poetry. His special gift was that no matter the situation, he always had a '\' ready. I often told him he should write a book - his fans would have adored it. So, he was very serious about it and was planning everything. Woh kaam par adhura reh gaya."

The prayer meet was organised by Hema Malini along with her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, and her son-in-law Vaibhav Vohra. Esha Deol's ex-husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, also attended the solemn gathering.

Several political leaders made their way to the venue to pay their respects, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MP Anurag Thakur, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

