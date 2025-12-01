What "Hungry Hippos" Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad's Food Coma In Barcelona Looks Like

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, are not just giving us relationship goals but also setting travel and food goals with their latest Instagram update. The duo recently launched a cute new series on their social media called Ro & Sa Recommend, where they plan to share their favourite food spots from across the globe.

The couple kicked off their food series with a recommendation straight from Barcelona. In the post, they revealed their love for discovering food during travels and wrote about a hidden gem - a Japanese restaurant that's now earned the top spot on their ramen list.

Sharing a video, Hrithik and Saba wrote, "Just two hungry hippos eating their way through the world!! Some people eat to live, others live to eat. We wholeheartedly belong to the latter bunch - the highlight of our travels is the food we discover, and after years of exploring together, we'd like to share some of our favourites. In the first edition of 'Ro & Sa Recommend' we have @shoronpobcn - a tiny Japanese restaurant innnnnn.........Barcelona!! Yep, our favourite ramen joint is in Spain."

They added, "We loved it so much we went back for seconds and stood in line for an hour and a half to get in (yes, we mean business). So if you find yourselves in Barca and craving ramen, you know where to go. We recommend the homemade ramen in chicken broth (they also have minced pork as an add-on option) and Gekikara (extra spices). And the classic Shoronpo - the soup inside that dumpling is like a hug."

The duo also had a tip for fellow food lovers: "Hot tip - unlike us, please wait for said dumpling to cool before wolfing it down, unless you want to singe your palate."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War 2. The movie was released on August 14.