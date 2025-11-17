For Delhi Blast, Mobiles Bought From Nepal, SIMs From Kanpur, Say Sources

The Delhi blast conspirators bought second hand phones from Nepal and SIM cards from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, reveal investigations into the Delhi blast that killed 13 people on November 10.

Seven second-hand mobile phones were bought from Nepal for the operation, say sources. Also, 17 SIM cards were used, out of which six were bought in Kanpur.

Two of these SIMs were identified using IDs from Beconganj, a residential and commercial area in central Kanpur. Based on the identification, security agencies swung into action.

Links To Delhi Blast Accused

The investigation has also found that three doctors were in contact with Dr Umar Mohammad, alias Umar un-Nabi, the man who carried out the blast near the Red Fort in a Hyundai i20 car, until an hour before the explosion.

These three doctors have been identified as Dr Parvez, Dr Mohammad Arif and Dr Farooq Ahmad Dar.

Dr Parvez is the brother of Dr Shaheen Saeed, one of the accused in the Delhi blast case who was arrested from the Al-Falah University in Faridabad. Dr Parvez is an assistant professor at Integral University in Lucknow.

Dr Mohammad Arif, a first-year DM (Cardiology) student at the state-run GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, was detained on Friday and Dr Farooq Ahmad Dar is an assistant professor at the GS Medical College.

Dr Shaheen and Dr Muzammil were also in direct contact with the accused Umar until the morning of November 8.

It took the accused four weeks to prepare the Delhi blast plan, the sources said. The accused reportedly began preparing the blast blueprint on October 2 and finalised it on October 28.

Kanpur Link

The Delhi Police's Special Cell questioned Usman, who runs a clothing shop in Beconganj and is the brother-in-law of Dr Parvez, for six hours. However, no significant information has surfaced yet, according to sources.

During his visits to Kanpur, Dr Parvez met his friends in Colonelganj, GSVM Medical College, Babupurwa and Mandhana in Kanpur, the investigation found, according to the sources.

It has also been revealed that Dr Shaheen was seen in Kanpur in the month of October.