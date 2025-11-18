A Film On Operation Sindoor? "Will Do It" On One Condition, Says <i>120 Bahadur</i> Director

Director Razneesh Ghai, who is an Army kid, is looking forward to the release of his latest film 120 Bahadur.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the team behind the upcoming war drama starring Farhan Akhatr in the lead addressed questions about 120 Bahadur, how they shot the film at 14,000 feet in Ladakh, and future projects, including the possibility of making a film on Operation Sindoor.

Razneesh Ghai's brother Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), led Operation Sindoor as India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO).

When asked whether he was keen to take up a film in that direction, director Razneesh Ghai told NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, "Well, I haven't thought about it. But if these two gentlemen (referring to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani) are on board, I'll do it."

Operation Sindoor

The Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor after finding cross-border links to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were shot dead.

The security forces struck multiple terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then launched a massive missile and drone attack, which was intercepted by India. In retaliation, India struck airfields in Pakistan. A ceasefire was announced on May 10.

Razneesh Ghai's Upcoming Film 120 Bahadur

120 Bahadur is inspired by the historic Battle of Rezang La (1962), where 120 soldiers of the Indian Army's 13th Kumaon Regiment fought against overwhelming Chinese forces in extreme conditions.

The film stars Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his leadership and ultimate sacrifice during the battle.

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 21, 2025.

The film pays tribute to the exceptional bravery, selflessness and patriotism of the soldiers, especially the Ahir company led by Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

The visuals and teasers released so far underline the harsh terrain, intense combat sequences, and the soldiers' legendary resolve, highlighted through the battle cry: "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge!" (We will not step back).

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, 120 Bahadur has been shot across Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai to capture the authenticity of the locations where the battle unfolded.

