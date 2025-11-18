Ranveer Singh Compares 20-Year-Old <i>Dhurandhar</i> Co-Star Sara Arjun With Dakota Fanning: "You Make Me Look Better"

The trailer for Dhurandhar was released today. In the highly anticipated film, Ranveer Singh shares the screen with 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun, the daughter of actor Raj Arjun. When the teaser was released, the internet was divided over the nearly 20-year age gap between Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh. During the trailer launch today, Ranveer Singh did not address the age gap directly but heaped praise on her.

"Sara here is a prodigy. You will get to know. Some people are just like a child prodigy. Once, Dakota Fanning came to Hollywood. I think, Sara, it's a testament to the fact that you beat thousands of other candidates to land this part," he said. Sara was chosen from 1,300 candidates for this role.

Praising her calibre, Ranveer went on to say that Sara performed as though she had already acted in 50 films.

"She is so precocious as a person, as a performer. You are one of the finest actors I have shared the screen with. You make me look better," he said.

The Dhurandhar star admitted he could hardly believe that the Aditya Dhar directorial is Sara's first film.

Referring to Sara's past work, Ranveer added, "Obviously, somebody who I love and respect a lot, Mr. Mani Ratnam sir, you've acted in his films as well. And you've showed your potential. This is when the world will see you on the big stage, and I'm really, really happy."

Who Is Sara Arjun?

Sara appeared in several commercials and a short Hindi film before the age of six. In 2010, she was cast in a leading role in A. L. Vijay's Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal, playing a six-year-old whose father is a mentally challenged adult.

Before Dhurandhar, Sara acted in Hindi films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Jai Ho, Jazbaa, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. She was also part of Mani Ratnam's period sagas Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is slated for release in theatres on December 5. The film stars Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles alongside Sara Arjun. Featuring violent action scenes, the film is a cross-border saga based on true events.