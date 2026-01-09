<i>Dhurandhar</i> Earns Priyadarshan's Praise, Aditya Dhar Thanks Mentor For Believing In Him When He Was A "Nobody"

Dhurandhar has been receiving immense love and appreciation from fans, critics, and celebrities since its release in cinemas on December 5, 2025. Now, veteran director Priyadarshan has taken to social media to share a heartwarming note praising his "disciple," Aditya Dhar, who helmed the film.

Aditya Dhar's Response to Priyadarshan's Message for Him

Sharing an old picture with Aditya Dhar, Priyadarshan wrote, "There is no greater happiness than watching my disciple rise with such remarkable success. Congratulations Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar, and heartfelt best wishes for Dhurandhar 2."

Replying to Priyadarshan's post, Aditya Dhar wrote, "My Dearest Priyan Sir... this means more to me than I can ever put into words!! You believed in me when I was a nobody, and when all I had was conviction and a few written pages."

He added, "You treated me like an equal, and gave me something far more precious than just work - dignity, trust, and love... In an industry where I often learnt what not to do, you taught me exactly what to do, not just as a filmmaker, but as a human being."

"From writing dialogues for Aakrosh and Tezz to standing here today, every step carries your imprint.

I will forever be your student first. Thank you for everything, Sir. This success is as much yours as it is mine," concluded Aditya.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is inching towards the Rs 900 crore milestone in India. The film has earned Rs 840.85 crore in 35 days, as reported by Jio Studios. The sequel is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026 in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



Also Read: Khushbu Sundar Says Vinod Khanna Must Be 'Smiling From Heaven' After Watching Son Akshaye's Performance In Dhurandhar