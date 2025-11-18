How R Madhavan Got His NSA-Inspired <i>Dhurandhar</i> Look: "4-Hour Test, Thin Lips"

The highly anticipated trailer of Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar was unveiled on November 18 at a grand event at NMACC, Mumbai.

The launch brought together the film's ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and young actor Sara Arjun. Among the most striking moments from the event was Madhavan's candid recollection of how he slipped into his character, which is said to be inspired by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

A Detailed Look Test

Sharing the story behind his transformation, Madhavan recalled how Dhar had narrated the script at a time when he was busy shooting another project.

He said, "I remember Aditya came to me one day while I was shooting for something else to narrate the script of Dhurandhar. I listened to him, I listened to the research he had done, and I wondered, 'Where has this man been all this time? This is national-level research, but where was he?'"

Madhavan further opened up about his look test and said, "I was doing the look test for this character, it took us almost three to four hours to get everything right. I kept looking at myself, and we felt something was missing. One thing... just one thing was missing, and because of that, the resemblance we needed wasn't coming. And then Aditya said... 'Maddy, make your lips thinner.' For the entire film, I changed my lip shape (made them thinner), and because of that one small detail, the whole result changed. And then I realised - I am not the master here. I am working with true masters... all of them."

Arjun Rampal Was Left Stunned By Madhavan's Transformation

Arjun Rampal, who also stars in the film, revealed that he did not recognise Madhavan when he first saw him on set in Bangkok.

"This is the first time I am working with Maddy. Unfortunately, we do not have any scenes together, but I remember the first time I went to the Dhurandhar set - it was Bangkok and it was raining. Maddy was shooting and I thought, who is this actor, quite wonderful, delivering all the dialogues properly. I thought, what a wonderful casting - and it was Maddy. I couldn't recognise him."

The trailer marks Ranveer Singh's grand return to the big screen as Dhurandhar gears up for its theatrical release on December 5.

