Arjun Rampal Turns DJ, Plays <i>Dhurandhar's FA9LA</i> Remix At Gurugram Club

Akshaye Khanna's swag-infused entry scene in Dhurandhar is still making significant buzz. The actor, who plays the role of the notorious crime lord Rehman Dakait in the Ranveer Singh-led film, grooved to the beats of the Arabic track FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi.

Now, Arjun Rampal, who is also a part of the spy action-thriller, has given a nod to the chartbuster. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, the 53-year-old is seen playing a remix version of FA9LA at a Gurugram-based club.

In the clip posted by a club-goer, Arjun displays his DJ-ing skills as he operates the console by mixing the beats. As soon as the hit number starts playing, the crowd erupts in cheers. Arjun, dressed casually in a black T-shirt, delved into the energetic vibe.

The caption read, “Nothing much, just casually partying with Arjun Rampal.”

Arjun Rampal essays the character of Major Iqbal in Dhurandhar.

Meanwhile, Flipperachi's FA9LA has put the spotlight back on Akshaye Khanna with countless reels and edits flooding social media. But the actor remains surprisingly unfazed by the frenzy, as revealed by Dhurandhar's casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Mukesh, in an interview with Miss Malini, shared, “I was talking to him (Akshaye Khanna). He is very unaffected, I guess, like 'Haan mazza aa gaya (Yes, that was a lot of fun)'. Bas. Unko pata hai, apne kaam mein kitna mohabbat karte hain. (That's it. He knows how much love he puts into his work).”

Speaking about Akshaye Khanna's working style, he added, "I was also on set a couple of times, maine realise kiya ki unka process. (I have realised his process). He is in his space, he handles his aura carefully, he will read so many times and he will fully prepare. I think woh sab dikhta hi hai kaam mein, woh hi hota hai magic (that is visible in his work, that is his magic)."

Dhurandhar also features Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan in key roles. Meanwhile, the movie's sequel, Dhurandhar 2, will premiere on March 19, 2026.