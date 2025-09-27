5 Dead As Speeding Thar Loses Control, Hits Divider On Gurugram Highway

Five people died and one was left severely injured after a speeding Thar they were in lost control and crashed into a divider on the National Highway in Gurugram on Saturday morning. The incident took place around 4:30 am near the highway's exit number 9.

According to officials, the group of six people - three men and three women - had travelled to Gurugram from Uttar Pradesh for some work.

As the driver of the high-speed SUV lost control, it crashed into a divider. Four people died on the spot, and the remaining two were rushed to a nearby hospital - where one of them died. The injured victim, undergoing treatment, is said to be in a critical condition.

The impact of the collision was so severe that Thar was left in a completely mangled wreck.

This is yet another incident involving the Mahindra Thar - which is known for often featuring in reels and short videos. The SUV, in recent times, has been under the spotlight for rash driving and accidents. Last month, a biker died after a speeding Thar hit him in Delhi's Moti Nagar area. Visuals showed the bike completely crushed between the car and a truck. Many cracks could also be seen on the car's windshield. The accused Thar driver, Amarinder Singh Sodhi, fled immediately, leaving his car behind, with the police finding two bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.

In another incident, a pedestrian died after a speeding Thar hit them in New Delhi's high-security diplomatic enclave, Chanakyapuri. Officials said that the accident occurred just about two kilometres from Rashtrapati Bhavan, but the pedestrian's body lay on the road for four hours. The accused was subsequently arrested, who told the police that he had dozed off and lost control of the vehicle.

Earlier this month, a woman accidentally drove a Mahindra Thar through a glass wall of a showroom in Delhi's Preet Vihar right after purchasing it. According to officials, the SUV was parked on the first floor of the showroom and was being delivered to the owner. No one was hurt in the incident.