Political Heavyweights Who Won Bihar Polls. See Pictures

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, several political heavyweights and prominent figures emerged victorious as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance registered a landslide win. The Bihar election was held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.
Results were declared today with the NDA ahead in 200-plus seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.
Here's a look at how heavyweights fared in the election.
Meanwhile, some heavyweights faced significant challenges. Tejashwi Yadav's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from a different party, lost in the Mahua constituency. The Congress party faced a major setback, while poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who guided many leaders to electoral victory, faced a massive defeat in his first poll test.
