Political Heavyweights Who Won Bihar Polls. See Pictures

In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, several political heavyweights and prominent figures emerged victorious as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance registered a landslide win. The Bihar election was held in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

Results were declared today with the NDA ahead in 200-plus seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

Here's a look at how heavyweights fared in the election.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, won from family turf Raghopur. PTI

BJP candidate and folksinger Maithili Thakur, who became Bihar's youngest MLA, won in the Alinagar constituency.

Another big gun and BJP leader, Samrat Choudhary emerged victorious from the Tarapur seat. PTI

Vijay Kumar Sinha, deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, registered a comfortable win from the Lakhisarai seat. PTI

Mangal Pandey, Bihar's incumbent health minister and senior BJP leader, secured a win in the Siwan constituency.

Tarkishore Prasad, former Bihar deputy Chief minister and senior BJP leader, continued his winning streak in the Katihar constituency.

Anant Kumar Singh, JD(U) stalwart, also secured a comfortable win in the Mokama constituency.

Meanwhile, some heavyweights faced significant challenges. Tejashwi Yadav's brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting from a different party, lost in the Mahua constituency. The Congress party faced a major setback, while poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who guided many leaders to electoral victory, faced a massive defeat in his first poll test.