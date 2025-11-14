"NDA Will Register Its Biggest-Ever Win": PM's Bihar 'Prediction' Is Viral

An old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will register its biggest-ever victory in Bihar, is doing the rounds on social media as the coalition is set to comfortably retain power in one of the most populous states in the country.

"I am certain that the NDA will register its biggest-ever victory in Bihar this year. Prepare for a Vijayotsav (grand celebration) on November 14," PM Modi can be heard saying in the viral video.

With leads in 208 seats as of 3.30 pm, the NDA has broken its 2010 election record in which it secured 206 seats.

He made the assertion in one of the many political rallies that he addressed in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections. This evening, he will address the BJP workers at the party's office in the national capital over the landslide victory.

In the 243-member Bihar assembly, the BJP is emerging as the single largest party with leads in 96 seats. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU is leading in 83 seats, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 19, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha in five, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha in four, as per the data from the Election Commission (EC). Live Updates here.

The 2010 elections saw the NDA winning 206 seats with the JD(U) winning 115, and the BJP 91.

"Bihar's mandate is clear. The people have made it clear - now development is the identity. Not jungle raj, good governance is needed," said the BJP on X.

Political analysts have said one of the key factors in the Bihar election was the role of women voters. Their unprecedented turnout is said to have handed the victory to the Nitish Kumar government on a platter.

The BJP transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women - a total of Rs 7,500 crore - just before the elections.

Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent, the highest-ever in the state. Women's voter turnout was 71.78 per cent, while men's was 62.98 per cent.

The state voted in two phases on November 6 and November 11.

Strategists say a win in Bihar - the only Hindi-speaking northern state where the BJP has never ruled alone - could boost the BJP's prospects in other states that are heading into elections next year.

States including Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are due to go to the polls next year. Of those states, the BJP is in power only in Assam.