BJP To Displace Tejashwi Yadav's RJD As Single Largest Party: Exit Polls

The 2025 assembly election in Bihar could lead to a massive shift in Bihar, at least for the BJP, if exit polls have got it right. The party, exit polls predict, could emerge as the single largest party in the state, cementing its position as the "Big Brother" in the NDA.

The BJP will win between 67 and 70 seats, exit polls predict, way ahead of the 56-69 Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal - the single largest party in 2020 - can expect, the exit polls have concluded.

While this will make it the highest scorer, it is still way below the bar the RJD set last time with its 75 seats. But it would definitely be more than Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United can expect - 58 to 71 seats.

The average score for BJP is 69 seats and that of the JD(U) is 62 seats. The RJD could end up with 63 seats.

It is a matter of speculation, though, if being the single largest party will change the clout the BJP already enjoys on the ground.

The BJP has been calling the shots in the state since 2020 -- after Chirag Paswan's decision to go solo cut the ground from under the JD(U). The party, which till then, was the senior partner in the alliance, got only 43 seats.

Exit polls, though, don't always get it right. Most have got Bihar wrong multiple times.

This time, nine exit polls -- including Dainik Bhaskar, Matrize, People's Insight, Chanakya Strategies and People's Pulse -- have predicted an NDA victory, with figures ranging from 130 to 167.

The Mahagathbandhan's score, they predict, will be between 73 and 108.

The poll of exit polls -- average of the available data -- indicates that the ruling NDA will get 147 and the Grand Alliance 90 seats.