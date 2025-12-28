"<i>Ek Murder Ho Gaya Hai</i>": Pak Cop Trolled For Case Call During Podcast

A Pakistani police officer is being trolled online after a video showing her abruptly leaving a podcast to respond to a murder case went viral. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi of Lahore was seen taking a phone call mid-interview and returning an hour later, having handled the case.

“I am getting a call. Okay, it's a call from the SHO (Station House Officer),” she said while picking up the phone during the podcast.

“Yes, Khurram? Yes? Where? The person has been caught? Very good. Wait, I am coming,” she told the caller. Turning to the podcaster, she added, “Ek murder ho gaya hai, main abhi hoke aayi” (A murder has happened; I'll quickly handle it and come back).

An hour later, Naqvi returned, and the podcaster asked about the emergency. She confirmed, “Murder,” explaining that it took place in Defence Phase A, K Block. She said the accused and the victim were friends, and the crime was reportedly planned over a money dispute.

“A friend, out of frustration… because he had taken money from the victim, and when the money was demanded back, he got angry and, in a planned manner, killed his friend,” she explained.

She revealed that relatives went to the police and the accused was caught red-handed, and those held hostage inside the house, including a child, were rescued safely.

“Murderer ko police ne pakad liya (Police caught the murderer),” she said. She added that the victim had already died by the time the police arrived, with the body found in the drawing room.

کسی مہذب معاشرے میں ایک پولیس افسر یہ ناٹک کرتی تو اُسے نا صرف برطرف کیا جاتا بلکہ جیل ہو جاتی ! ایک گھنٹے میں FIR نہیں لکھی جاتی اس نے نا صرف قاتل پکڑ لیا وجہ قتل اور ساری کہانی میڈیا پر بتا دی عدالتیں جس کام میں سالوں لگا دیتی ہیں اس نے ایک گھنٹے میں کر دیا ۔۔ واہ دی دی واہ pic.twitter.com/1loxSxQGWV — AliZai Vlogs (@alizaihere) December 21, 2025

The video soon went viral online.

A user commented on X, “Yeh script likhta kaun hai” (Who writes this script?).

Another wrote, “The way she said murder.”

“Kidney-touching acting,” a user added.

“Sab kuch ek ghante mein ho gaya. Kamaal.” (Everything happened in just one hour. Amazing), someone said.

“Sab kuch ek ghante mein ho gaya aur ye jaake wapas bhi aa gayi… super cops.” (Everything was done in an hour, and she went and came back… super cop), another comment read.

Someone said, “Murder to hua tha, par acting ka.” (The murder did happen, but it was her acting).

“Matlab ek ghante mein she went, she solved the whole case, she came back and now reporting the details of the case to a random podcaster” (Meaning, in one hour she went, solved the entire case, returned, and is now briefing a random podcaster), a user wrote.

Last year, Naqvi was praised for saving a woman from a violent mob. The woman, mistakenly accused of blasphemy due to Arabic prints on her kurta, was surrounded at a local restaurant. Naqvi intervened, pacified the crowd, and safely escorted her away.