Bihar Results LIVE: Singer Maithili Thakur Of BJP Leads In Bihar's Alinagar, Show Early Leads

Folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Maithili Thakur, who is contesting her first election, is leading in the Alinagar constituency, early trends show. The poll debutant joined the BJP a month before the assembly elections to "serve Bihar".

After exit polls predicted a big win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), 25-year-old Thakur said she is "mentally prepared" to serve the people of Bihar.

"I don't think for even a second whether I will win or lose because I am so happy and satisfied with my 30-day journey. I have complete faith. I feel like I will be living here and serving the people, so I am mentally prepared for that," Thakur told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

Poll debutant Thakur sees contesting the elections as the "best decision" of her life.

"I think this was the best decision of my life. And the way I have learnt in these 30 days by living among the people, I could not have learnt this from any book or any other source, and this one month has changed my entire life," Thakur told NDTV while sharing her experience of contesting the polls.

Earlier in October, in another interview with NDTV, Thakur had said that she wants to "serve Bihar."

"I have been doing this through my folk songs, and that is why I didn't want to go abroad."

"I want to carry forward the culture of my region, and if politics gives me this opportunity, nothing would be more important to me. I don't want to enter politics and do politics. I want to serve my region," she had added.

Thakur was not interested in politics until a few years ago. It is only after she started listening to her "favourite leader", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that she was driven to politics.

"PM Modi is an inspiration to the youth. I am lucky to work under his leadership," she said.