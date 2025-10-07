"Don't Want To Do Politics": Maithili Thakur On Contesting Bihar Elections

Folk singer Maithili Thakur does not want to enter politics to do politics, but to serve her region, she said in an exclusive interview with NDTV, addressing rumours about her candidature from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Maithili Thakur and her father met Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Sunday in New Delhi. Sharing the pictures on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tawde addressed Thakur as "Bihar's daughter" and welcomed her back in the state.

Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tawde wrote, "The families that left Bihar after Lalu came into power in 1995, the daughter of that family, the renowned singer Maithili Thakur, wants to return to Bihar seeing the pace of changing Bihar."

Nityanand Rai and Tawde "urged" Thakur to "contribute" to the people of Bihar and "fulfil their expectations."

जो लोग बिहार के लिए बड़े सपने देखते हैं, उनके साथ हर बातचीत मुझे दूरदृष्टि और सेवा की शक्ति की याद दिलाती है। हृदय से सम्मानित और आभारी हूँ। 🙏✨

श्री नित्यानंद राय जी एवं श्री विनोद श्रीधर तावड़े जी 🙏 https://t.co/o6PBAVJaEJ — Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) October 5, 2025

When asked about the meeting, Thakur said that "nothing is final yet" but "he (Vinod Tawde) congratulated me.

"The way he posted, it is a big thing for me. It feels good that people of Bihar are recognising me in this way. I will take the opportunity if given," she added, hinting at joining politics at a young age of 25.

Talking about her idea behind joining politics and the aim, Thakur made it clear that she wants to serve her home state.

"I want to serve Bihar. I have been doing this through my folk songs, and that is why I didn't want to go abroad. I want to carry forward the culture of my region, and if politics gives me this opportunity, nothing would be more important to me. I don't want to enter politics and do politics. I want to serve my region," she said.

The classical singer is from the Mithila region, which is Madhubani and Darbhanga. There are two seats that the BJP is likely to offer to Thakur - Madhubani and Aligarh in Darbhanga.

When asked about her preferred constituency, Thakur said, "My mother belongs to Madhubani and father to Darbhanga. I have always received love from both the places. I have left the decision to the party and will follow their order."

Thakur was not interested in politics until a few years ago. It is only after she started listening to her "favourite leader", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she was driven to politics.

"PM Modi is an inspiration to youth. I am lucky to work under his leadership," she said.

Thakur believes that one needs authority and power to serve the people, and politics can provide her that. Fully prepared to put up a fight, Thakur urged people of Bihar to extend their blessings and support to her.

"I seek blessings from all the people of Bihar. I have received their love, but if I contest elections, I will seek their support. I need a chance to prove myself," she said.

Bihar election schedule was announced on Monday. The voting will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.