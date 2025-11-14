Bihar Results LIVE: These Bihar Ministers Became MLAs In 1990, Now Headed To 9th Straight Win

They became MLAs in 1990, when Tejashwi Yadav was three months old. Since then, they have won every election in Bihar from the same seats. BJP's Prem Kumar and JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav are now set for their ninth straight win from Gaya Town and Supaul, respectively.

Three and a half decades after their first win, Kumar and Yadav are leading again, six hours into the counting of votes cast in the high-voltage election. Follow Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates here

Both are ministers in the Nitish Kumar cabinet. While Prem Kumar holds the portfolios of cooperatives and environment, Bijendra Yadav is the incumbent Power Minister.

In Gaya Town, Prem Kumar faced Congress's Akhauri Onkar Nath and Jan Suraj Party's pick and former MP Dhirendra Agarwal. While Nath is trailing at the Number 2 spot, Agarwal is in the Number 3 position.

As for Yadav, he faced a challenge from Congress's Minnatullah Rahmani. The Congress pick is now trailing in the second spot.

Six hours into the counting, the NDA has crossed the 200 mark, one of its best performances ever in the hinterland state. The RJD, on the other hand, is staring at one of its worst-ever poll outings in Bihar.

Behind the big NDA win is a resurgent JDU, which has made massive gains in this election even as the BJP has bettered its 2020 score. Another big factor is a stellar show by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is leading on 22 seats of the 29 it contested.

The Mahagathbandhan camp, however, has taken big blows. RJD, which was the single largest party with 75 seats in 2020, is down to just 29. The Congress, which won 19 seats last time, is now leading on just 4. The Left parties, too, have suffered a setback.