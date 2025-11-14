Bihar Results LIVE: "Congress May See A Split Soon": PM Modi's Big Prediction After Bihar Landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- on a day the NDA achieved a sweeping victory in Bihar -- predicted about another split in the Congress and warned its allies that they need to be wary of the Grand Old Party.

"The Congress criticises the Election Commission, makes frivolous complaints about baseless issues like 'vote chori', divides people on the basis of religion and caste... The Congress has no positive vision for the country," he said in his address to BJP workers and supporters at party headquarters in Delhi.

