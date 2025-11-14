"Ganga Flows From Bihar To Bengal, Created Path Of Victory For BJP": PM Modi

The NDA's massive win in Bihar has set the groundwork for a similar performance in neighbouring West Bengal, where Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BJP's headquarters in Delhi today.

"The river Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar. And the victory in Bihar, like the river, has paved the way for our victory in Bengal," PM Modi said toward the end of his hour-long speech.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the Bihar election by winning over 200 of the 243 seats, with the BJP standing tall as the single-largest party.

"Your hopes are my pledge and your dreams are my inspiration. For the BJP, the party workers are its strength," PM Modi said, crediting the karyakartas for the stellar performance in Bihar.

Alluding to the decimation of the Mahagathbandhan, the Opposition alliance which the BJP had said would bring "Jungle Raj" if people elected them, PM Modi appealed to the people of Bengal to "uproot Jungle Raj" from their state too.

"Not just in Bengal, this victory will inspire our workers in the south too," PM Modi said.