Why Bihar Elections Became Political T20 For BJP Leaders In Madhya Pradesh

In the high-stakes Bihar assembly elections, where the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won massively, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP not just campaigned (in Bihar) but played a full-fledged cricket tournament, delivering strike rates that would even make IPL stars jealous.

The Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders sent to Bihar seemed to walk into the election campaigning pitch with a bat, and not a microphone. Their scoreboard reveals interesting details.

How Madhya Pradesh BJP Turned Bihar Into 5-Zone Tournament

Bihar was divided into five zones. The largest Mithila-Tirhut (58 seats across 12 districts) was captained by state BJP unit in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh. His team included Banshilal Gurjar, Ashutosh Tiwari, Shailendra Barua, Anil Ferozia, Gajendra Patel, and spokesperson KP Singh Yadav.

This wasn't just campaigning; it was four months of rigorous net practice, booth-level strategy, and ground coordination.

Over 75 Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders worked like a professional cricket franchise preparing for a title match.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav: A Batsman With 84% Strike Rate

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav was given the responsibility of 25 constituencies in Bihar. His efforts made the NDA win 21 of them- a strike rate of 84 per cent.

Dr Yadav was sent to constituencies with complex Yadav-Muslim equations, Wazirganj, Alamnagar, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, and many more. Like a power hitter adapting to spin and pace, Yadav tailored his campaign, addressing the Other Backward Classes (OBC)-heavy landscape of Bihar, where OBC voters outnumber upper castes by more than double.

And the result? in many of these constituencies, NDA walked off the field victorious.

Speaking with NDTV, Yadav remarked that the public sees the results during elections, but the party and its leaders sense them even before the voting ends, an expression of confidence that reflected the calm assuredness of a captain who already knows the outcome before the scoreboard updates.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Captain Who Always Hits 4

Union Minister and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivered a 100 per cent strike rate in Bihar. Sent to seven seats- won all seven. A political super over with no dot balls.

Dr Narottam Mishra And Vishwas Sarang: The Finishing Pair

Former Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narottam Mishra and current State Minister Vishwas Sarang were given six seats each in Bihar.

Both BJP leaders helped the NDA win all the seats they were in charge of. A 100 per cent strike rate by the state BJP unit, yet again.

VD Sharma: The Sturdy One-Down Performer

Former state BJP president VD Sharma came in one-down, holding the crucial middle order. He had responsibility for 19 seats. He won 17 of them. Strike rate: 89.5 per cent a performance any coach would lock in for future series.

His assignment? The politically critical Patna and Begusarai regions. He camped in Bihar for nearly a month, focusing heavily on booth management and the "field placements" of political cricket. Snatching 8 seats from Mahagathbandan.

Other Madhya Pradesh Leaders: Consistent Run Machines

Several other state BJP leaders posted strike rates above 90 per cent, making Madhya Pradesh's contingent unbeatable. Assignments included Arvind Bhadoria in Gopalganj, Anil Ferozia in Gaya, Gajendra Patel in Khagaria, and Dr KP Yadav in Samastipur.

The Congress Disappointment

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh also sent senior party leaders to Bihar. Some of them were Digvijay Singh, Jitu Patwari, and others.

But unlike the BJP, the Congress' campaign ended without momentum, boundaries, or breakthroughs.