5 To 2: Seemanchal Trends Point To Big Loss For A Owaisi's AIMIM

When the dust from the 2025 Bihar election settles, one of the parties that may come out as a big loser is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.

The party had pulled off a stunner last time, winning five seats, all of them in the Seemanchal region of the state.

Comprising four districts - Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea - the region has 24 Assembly seats and a large portion of the state's Muslim population. The AIMIM was, thus, pinning its hopes on this region to stay relevant in the state. As things stand at 10.40 am on Friday, however, the party is leading in only two seats in the region and indeed all of Bihar. Follow Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates Here

The two seats are Balrampur in the Katihar district and Baisi in Purnea. Balrampur, incidentally, is not one of the constituencies where the party had won last time. Barring Baisi, the AIMIM is currently trailing in all four seats - Amour, Bahadurganj, Jokihat and Kochadhaman - where it had emerged victorious in 2020.

Four of Asaduddin Owaisi's MLAs had defected to the RJD after the elections and only the winner from Amour, Akhtarul Iman, had remained with the party. Iman is now losing from the seat.

In 2020, the NDA had won 12 seats from the region and the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) seven and, as things stand, Seemanchal has also gone the way of the rest of Bihar. The NDA is currently leading in 18 constituencies while the MGB is ahead only in four.

The BJP, which had won eight seats last time, is ahead in seven currently, and the big gainer is the JDU, whose tally appears to be set to rise from four to nine.

The RJD leads in one seat, the same as 2020, the Congress is down from five to three, and the CPI(ML) is down from one to zero.