"Today's Election Not About Rallies": Digvijaya Singh On Bihar Rout

The Congress must focus on its organization, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has asserted, amid assessments within the party to find the shortcomings that led to Bihar drubbing. The party is expected to win just six seats, as against the 19 it had won last time, shows the latest data.

"Congress needs to pay special attention to its organization. Today's election is about intensive public contact at the polling booth, not rallies and public meetings," said Singh, a former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, and congratulated the winners.

He also echoed his party's allegations that votes were "stolen" under the garb of the Special Intensive Revision of the voter rolls, an exercise that the Election Commission suggests had cleaned the voter lists in Bihar.

Singh alleged that most of the voters whose names were struck down from the voter list were poor, Dalits, and minorities. The veteran politician also raised concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

"What I suspected has come true. 6.2 million votes were cut, 2 million votes were added, out of which 5 lakh votes were cast without filling the SIR form. Most of the votes cut was from the poor, Dalits, and minority classes. On top of that, there remains suspicion over the EVM," he said in an online post.

The Congress has been accusing the Election Commission of "stealing votes" at the behest of the BJP by organising the SIR exercise. Under the SIR, 69 lakh votes were cut in Bihar, the party had claimed, alleging that crores of votes will be deleted after the SIR is conducted in 12 states. The EC had denied the charges.



