'<i>Tiger Zinda Hai</i>' Vs '<i>Alvida Chacha</i>' Poster War In Bihar Ahead Of Results

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance in Bihar engaged in a poster war, as all eyes are on the Assembly election results in the state today.

The Janata Dal (United), which contested on 101 seats, put up posters and banners with the text 'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' (Tiger is still alive) featuring party chief Nitish Kumar - showcasing that he will remain the state's longest-serving chief minister and will secure a record fifth term. The poster was dedicated by former Bihar Minister Ranjit Sinha.

VIDEO | Patna: Bihar Assembly Election counting day today - visuals from the JD(U) office in Patna.



JD(U), which contested 101 seats, remains confident of an NDA victory under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar. A poster in the office reads “Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”, reflecting the… pic.twitter.com/tY5zIe3Wlm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

In response, a poster surfaced outside the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) office with the text 'Alvida Chacha' (goodbye uncle) written on it. The poster takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar, and also features a caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

VIDEO | Patna: Bihar Assembly Election counting day -visuals from the RJD headquarters in Patna, where a poster reading “Alvida Chacha”, symbolically showing Nitish Kumar's exit from the CM chair, has been put up.



The RJD, which contested 143 seats, remains confident of the… pic.twitter.com/XZMYoxaEqy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

All eyes are on the Bihar Assembly results today which will decide whether Nitish Kumar - the state's longest-serving chief minister - will retain his position. Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the two-phase elections to the 243-member assembly that was held on November 6 and 11.

Exit polls have predicted that the ruling NDA will retain power in the state and the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party. An aggregate of nine exit polls has indicated that the ruling NDA will get 147 and the grand alliance 90 seats. The RJD will score between 57 and 69 seats - down from 75. The Congress, which won 19 seats last time, will slide to 14, while the Jan Suraaj Party will get one seat.

Exit polls, however, often get it wrong.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the 'Mahagathbandhan', has dismissed the exit poll predictions. He claimed that the opposition bloc would form the government with a thumping majority.

The NDA in the state comprises five parties, though a bulk of seats were contested by JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - both fielded candidates in 101 constituencies each. The INDIA bloc comprises RJD, Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, other Left parties, and Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).