Traffic Curbs In Delhi As PM Modi Set To Address BJP Workers After NDA's Bihar Sweep

With the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) poised for a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, Delhi Police has announced traffic diversions in key areas of the capital in anticipation of massive celebrations at the BJP headquarters.

As per early leads, the NDA is ahead in 206 out of 243 assembly constituencies, with the BJP projected to outperform its ally JD(U) for the second straight time. Buoyed by the numbers, party workers and leaders are expected to gather in large numbers at the Bharatiya Janata Party Headquarter on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg near ITO this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the cadre to mark the resounding victory.

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements around the party office. No parking will be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, IP Marg, or near Ranjit Singh Flyover. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes and expect heightened checks and traffic diversions in the area.

Police sources say that crowd control measures and barricading will be in place by late afternoon to manage the expected influx of supporters.

The BJP's strong performance in Bihar comes as a major boost ahead of the upcoming assembly elections next year, with the party once again eclipsing Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in terms of seat count. Celebrations are likely to continue late into the evening with top leadership in attendance.