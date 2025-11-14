"Votes Of Poor, Youth, Farmers, Women": BJP On NDA's Blockbuster Bihar Win

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a blockbuster win in Bihar, with the official trends showing the ruling bloc is leading in more than 200 seats in the 243-member assembly.

Sources in the BJP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's GYAN -- Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmers), and Naari (women) – proved instrumental in the NDA's record victory in the state.

The GYAN brought a significant shift in Bihar's politics, with people, especially women and youth, rising above caste to vote for continued development, the sources said.

The poor, the youth, the farmers, and women voted overwhelmingly for the NDA, they added.

People also expressed confidence in the schemes of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government for women, youth, the extremely backward, the backward, and the deprived sections of Bihar, the sources said.

The NDA appeared to be receiving "significant support" in 160 seats dominated by backward and extremely backward communities, sources said.

"This clearly indicates that all sections of the society have voted for the NDA," they added.

"This Bihar election has broken the nexus of dynastic politics of the RJD and the Congress, which was entangled in casteism. The NDA leadership has emerged as the most trusted face of the belief in social justice," they said.

"To ensure that the continuity of development is not disrupted, people have voted for the NDA, expressing strong confidence in the PM Modi-Nitish duo," they said.

The ruling NDA, under its 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', had recently transferred Rs 10,000 into the accounts of over 1 crore women to start their own businesses.

The NDA, in its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, had promised jobs to one crore youth and the making of one crore 'Lakhpathi Didi'.

The ruling alliance also said it will give Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for SC/ST students pursuing higher education and free rations and free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and 50 lakh more pucca houses.

Under the Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme, financial assistance of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided to women for prosperity and self-reliance, according to the 69-page manifesto.

According to the manifesto, the NDA would increase the financial assistance under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000 annually, enhance aid for fishermen from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000 annually, and provide a minimum support price for all crops.

Bihar Election Results 2025

The NDA, which comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU, Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is currently ahead in 208 seats in the 243-member assembly.

The opposition, the Mahagathbandhan, is leading in 29 seats, with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead in 25, Congress in two, and CPI(ML)(L) and CPM in one each.

Bihar voted in two phases -- November 6 and November 11 -- and recorded a voter turnout of over 66 per cent, the highest ever in the state since 1951. The turnout among male voters was at 62.8 per cent, while it was 71.6 per cent among female voters.