Bihar Results LIVE: "Mahila And Youth - New 'M-Y' Formula In Bihar": PM Modi On NDA's Bihar Sweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired multiple taunts at beaten rivals Rashtriya Janata Dal Friday evening, including appropriating the term 'M-Y' - referring to its traditional vote bank of Muslims and Yadavs - and re-naming it 'Mahila (women) and youth'. "... this is the new 'M-Y' formula in Bihar," the Prime Minister intoned, to ecstatic chants of 'phir ek baar, NDA sarkar', and 'Modi, Modi'.

The jab came hours after the BJP and its ally, the Janata Dal United of Chief MInister Nitish Kumar, recorded a thumping win over the Mahagathbandhan, the alliance led by the RJD and Congress.

In fact, so dominant was the win it was all a no-contest less than two hours into counting.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance was on course to win over 200 of Bihar's 243 seats as the Prime Minister thundered out his victory speech at the party HQ in Delhi.

The NDA's mega win was powered by overwhelming support from the Muslim and Yadavs.

Historically both vote for the RJD. For this election too most exit polls - while predicting a clear win for the BJP-JDU combine - said over 70 per cent of the 'M-Y' vote bank would continue to do so.

However, as it turned out both voted for the BJP-led alliance instead, delivering a significant blow to the RJD's hopes of repeating its outstanding showing from the 2020 election, when it won 75 seats.

Deprived of those votes, and hampered by a resurgent JDU and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party - which swept 103 seats between them to add to the BJP's 90 - the opposition was crushed.

Meanwhile, during his speech the PM also 'banished' the "corrupt" RJD-Congress alliance and raked up, more than once, the 'jungle raj' label that other BJP leaders and he used to refer disparagingly to the law-and-order situation when the former party was in power with Lalu Prasad Yadav at the helm.

"When I talked about jungle raj (while on the campaign trail) ... the RJD did not oppose it but the Congress did. Today I say again, the corrupt government will not return. It will not return," the Prime Minister said, echoing fierce remarks he made last week, before the second round of voting.

Then he had said, "Jungle raj means katta, krurta (cruelty), katuta (social resentment)..."

In a short but searing victory speech, he also made a big prediction about the Congress' political future and warned its allies - the reference was to the Trinamool and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Bengal and Tamil Nadu, both of which vote next year. "Congress has no positive vision for the country."

The Congress slipped to another embarassing defeat after the Bihar election, which adds to a long list of defeats for Rahul Gandhi, a list the BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted about gleefully.

