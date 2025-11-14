Bihar Election Results 2025: How The Young Guns Are Faring

Almost ten Gen Zs stood the electoral test in the two-phase Bihar Assembly elections, including spiritual singer and BJP's Alinagar candidate Maithili Thakur. Here is how the nine candidates aged 25 years stand as of 4 pm:

In Alinagar, Maithili Thakur is on the path to become the state's youngest ever MLA. She is almost 7,000 votes ahead of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Binod Mishra.

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party's (RLJP) Yash Raj lost from Alauli to Janata Dal (United)'s Ram Chandra Sada.

As votes continue to be counted in Amour, Aam Aadmi Party's Muntazir Alam stands sixth with 2,300 votes in her favour. In this seat, AIMIM's Akhtarul Iman is leading with over 1 lakh votes.

Independent candidate from Aurangabad Neha has so far bagged just 200 votes in her favour, as BJP's Trivikram Singh leads with a decisive margin.

RLJP's Amrita Soni and Congress' Naveen Kumar are the two Gen Zs who fought the polls from Bathnaha. While Kumar stands second, Soni is trailing at the fourth position. BJP's Anil Kumar is leading with over 54,000 votes.

In Bajpatti, Sushil Raj of the Bhartiya Sarthak Party has just 823 votes, placing him far from a position of victory.

Independent candidate Raviranjan Kumar is trailing in Pipra with 4,200 votes as opposed to BJP's Shyam Babu Prasad Yadav, who has over 1,07,000 votes.

Independent Shambhu Babu is also trailing from Supaul, where JD(U)'s Bijendra Prasad Yadav is marching towards a victory.