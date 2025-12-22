Pune Local Polls Victory Celebrations Turn Tragic, Councilor Among 16 Injured In Fire

At least 16 people, including newly elected councillors of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), were injured after "adulterated" turmeric (bhandara) being offered during a local body poll victory celebration caught fire near the steps of a temple in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday.

The incident took place during a victory procession of newly elected councillors and party workers at Jejuri, who had gathered to offer 'bhandara' at the feet of Lord Khanderaya after the results for the Maharashtra local body polls were announced.

The fire started after some of the 'bhandara' fell on a lighted 'diya' (lamp), Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandip Gill said.

NCP's winning candidates, Swarupa Khomne and Monika Ghadge, were among those who suffered burn injuries.

Supriya Sule, who is the Member of Parliament from Pune's Baramati, said the 'bhandara' was adulterated.

"This incident is extremely tragic and unfortunate. In connection with this incident, I have gathered detailed information and am in constant contact with the administration," she wrote in Marathi on X.

Maharashtra Local Body Election Results: NDA Sweeps Pune

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, registered a clean sweep in the local body elections in Pune, winning all 17 president posts across municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

According to official results, the NCP emerged as the largest NDA constituent in terms of president posts, securing 10 positions, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena, which won four president posts. The BJP won three.

"The results of the recently concluded Municipal Council and Municipal Panchayat General Elections 2025 clearly reflect the people of Maharashtra's strong support for the ideology of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar upheld by the Nationalist Congress Party, and their endorsement of the development-oriented governance of the Mahayuti. This mandate is a resounding victory for democracy," Ajit Pawar posted on X.

Overall, the alliance, also known as Mahayuti, swept the elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, winning 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies and restricting the Opposition, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), to a collective tally of 44.

While the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (Sharad Pawar) seven, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) nine.

The parties registered with the state poll body won four seats, while 28 seats of municipal presidents went to unrecognised registered parties. Five seats were won by Independents.