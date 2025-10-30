Will Mumbai Mayor Be From Sena? Eknath Shinde's "Mahayuti" Reply

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is cautious when pressed about the upcoming Mumbai mayoral election -- a race that has historically been central to the Shiv Sena's political identity. The undivided Shiv Sena had controlled the Mumbai mayor's post for 25 years. But on Wednesday, at the "Unstoppable Maharashtra" conclave organised by NDTV Marathi Manch, asked whether the Sena would retain the position, Shinde avoided staking any claim. "The mayor of Mumbai will be from the Mahayuti," was all he said - twice.

Sources said the BJP has signalled willingness to let Shinde's Sena hold the mayoral posts in Mira-Bhayandar and Thane, but Mumbai is non-negotiable.

The political reunion of the Thackeray cousins has already injected fresh energy into the upcoming Brihanmumbai Corporation polls, especially in view of their strong personal pull in Mumbai and the Konkan region.

The primary battle is expected to be between the BJP's Hindutva plank and the Thackerays' "Marathi first" narrative.

In that landscape, Shinde is increasingly seen as playing a supporting role to the BJP rather than asserting the Sena's traditional dominance in the city.

"All parties have the right to form alliances. Our agenda is clear - development and welfare schemes," said Shinde, when asked about the reunion of the Thackerays.

He then underscored his ideological lineage. "We are following Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology," he said, while taking a swipe at the Thackerays for "not showing interest" during the rural local polls.

Behind the scenes, tension between Shinde's Sena and the BJP has been simmering in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Shinde has sparred with BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan over "uncontrolled" poaching of his cadres.

Speaking on the same platform earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had reinforced the BJP's confidence, but affirmed his willingness to take the alliance ahead.

"We are working to make the BJP 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant), but the alliance will stay intact till 2029," the Chief Minister said, but reiterated that there will be no further poaching between the two parties.