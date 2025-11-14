Bihar Results LIVE: Trends In Mahua Show Close Fight Between Tej Pratap's JJD, NDA, MGB

Counting for the assembly elections in 243 constituencies in Bihar started on Friday. A majority mark of 122 constituencies is needed to win the election. The early trends have started coming in, showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JD(U))-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) maintaining a considerable lead over the opposition alliance- the Mahagathbandhan (MGB).

The trends show the NDA leading with over 100 seats while the MGB is leading in 67 seats. One of the key constituencies in Bihar is Mahua, which is seeing a close fight between Tej Pratap Yadav's party-Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), the MGB's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM). Follow Bihar Assembly Elections Results Live Updates here

What Do The Trends In Mahua Reveal?

The latest trends in Mahua reveal Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, is trailing in Mahua while NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading. MGB ally RJD's leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan is trailing. Raushan has been the MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) of Mahua since 2020.

After he was expelled from the RJD earlier this year- Tej Pratap formed his own party-the JJD. The party's first list of candidates for this year's assembly election had a total of 21 candidates. Tej Pratap himself announced his candidacy from Mahua.

About The Mahua Assembly Constituency

The Mahua assembly constituency falls in Bihar's Vaishali district. Tej Pratap Yadav was the MLA of the constituency in 2015, when he was a memeber of the RJD. However, in 2020, Mukesh Kumar Raushan became the MLA.

Who Won Mahua In 2020?

RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan emerged victorious in the 2020 assembly elections, defeating JD(U)'s Ashma Parveen by a margin of 13,770 votes. Raushan secured 62,747 votes while Parveen managed to get 48,977 votes.