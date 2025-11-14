Election Results 2025: In Bihar Left Front Going Down, Losing 26 Of 33 Seats

The sub-coalition of Left parties in Mahagathbandhan contributed to a disastrous showing by the opposition alliance Friday in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

The Communist Party of India and two splinter groups, CPI Marxist-Leninist and CPI Marxist, contested 29 seats between themselves in 2020 and won 16, i.e., a 55 per cent return.

A similarly strong showing would have been very welcome in this election, particularly with increased pressure on its bigger allies - the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress. Click here for Bihar Assembly Election Results Live Updates

That, however, has not happened. At 11 am the Left front was only leading in eight, despite having contested 33 seats this time and teetered on the edge of a whitewash.

Other members of the Mahagathbandhan weren't doing any better.

Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, the single-largest party last time with 75 seats - one more than the BJP - had just 35 to its name. And the Congress went from 19 in 2020 to just six this time.

That means the BJP and Janata Dal United-led alliance are on course for a landslide.

Amit Shah predicted as much, twice, telling NDTV he expected a return of 160+ seats.

And he is set to be proven right, with the National Democratic Alliance leading in 193 seats to the Mahagathbandhan's 48.

The truth is the opposition was never forecast to win; NDTV's poll of 13 exit polls suggested it would finish with fewer than 90 seats, a far cry from the 110 it picked up five years ago.

But the margin of this defeat has raised eyebrows.