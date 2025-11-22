'Courage, Devotion, Honour': IAF's Tribute To Pilot Killed In Tejas Crash

A day after a pilot was killed when a Tejas fighter jet crashed during the Dubai Air Show, the Indian Air Force remembered his legacy as that of "courage, devotion and honour".

Wing Commander Namansh Syal was piloting the Tejas aircraft on Friday when it nosedived into the ground during the execution of a negative G turn, bursting into a ball of fire.

"A dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional, he served the nation with unwavering commitment, exceptional skill and an unyielding sense of duty. His dignified persona earned him immense respect through a life devoted to service, and was visible in the send-off attended by UAE officials, colleagues, friends, and the officials of the Indian Embassy," an IAF statement read.

The Indian Air Force deeply mourns the tragic loss of Wg Cdr Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the unfortunate Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show.

The IAF has instituted a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The crash occurred at one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions, where the Tejas' aerial display was scheduled to last eight minutes.

It is the second accident involving the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft in less than two years. The earlier accident involving the Tejas occurred in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in March last year, but the pilot ejected safely.

The project to build the Tejas aircraft took off in 1984, with the first jet to be inducted into the IAF in 2016. Currently, two squadrons of IAF - 45 Squadron and 18 Squadron - are fully operational with LCA Tejas, according to a statement issued by the defence ministry in November 2023. An IAF fighter squadron typically has 16 to 18 jets.

The Tejas aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles. It is set to be the mainstay of the IAF.